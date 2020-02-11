Amazon wants to interrogate Trump over JEDI cloud contract

Amazon wants to interrogate US president Donald Trump and six other individuals over the controversial JEDI contract

The cloud giant is absolutely confident there was foul play when the contract was awarded to Microsoft last year, and according to Amazon's court documents, which were unsealed yesterday, the company is asking to depose President Donald Trump, Defence Secretary Mark Esper, former Defence Secretary James Mattis, as well as the Defence Department’s chief information officer, Dana Deasy, the source selection authority which awarded the contract to Microsoft, and the chairpersons of the SSA.

Speaking to CNBC, an Amazon Web Services spokesperson said: “President Trump has repeatedly demonstrated his willingness to use his position as President and Commander in Chief to interfere with government functions – including federal procurements – to advance his personal agenda."

"The preservation of public confidence in the nation’s procurement process requires discovery and supplementation of the administrative record, particularly in light of President Trump’s order to ‘screw Amazon.’ The question is whether the President of the United States should be allowed to use the budget of the DoD to pursue his own personal and political ends.”

The US government and Microsoft have both stayed quiet on the matter so far.

JEDI, or Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure, is a multi-year, $10-billion contract under which the Pentagon would see its infrastructure moved to the cloud. After a lengthy procedure, the contract was eventually awarded to Microsoft, while IBM, Oracle and Amazon got denied.

Out of the three, Amazon is the only one still trying to win the contract, arguing that Microsoft did not win the job in a fair fight. It says that president Trump played a pivotal role, arguing that he dislikes the company’s chief, Jeff Bezos, mostly because of his involvement with The Washington Post.