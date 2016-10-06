Amazon Web Services and AT&T team up to integrate cloud and networking capabilities

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AT&T are joining forces to deliver a suite of solutions built on the two companies’ respective cloud and networking capabilities. The multi-year alliance will focus on three key areas and will span cloud networking, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), security and analytics. The three key areas are security, seamless IoT integration and the integration of NetBond and AWS customer experience.

“Customers of all sizes are quickly migrating to the AWS Cloud to reduce their data centre footprint, become more agile and take advantage of innovation in areas such as IoT, Big Data and Analytics,” said Terry Wise, Vice President of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem, Amazon Web Services.

“Advanced connectivity and network solutions are critical to enabling our customers to get the most out of our services. We are excited to expand our alliance with AT&T and deliver new solutions designed to enable customers to accelerate their journey to the AWS Cloud.”

Customers will be able to detect, and respond to threats faster and more efficiently. The two organisations will coordinate the introduction of AT&T IoT-connected sensors and devices preconfigured to seamlessly and more securely send data into the AWS Cloud.

And finally, NetBond customers will be able to access their cloud data through their mobile handset without accessing the public internet.

“For many enterprises, the cloud’s potential can be equal parts tantalizing and challenging. Emerging technology trends and fluctuating needs mean that a company’s plans are dynamic, and can quickly change,” said Mo Katibeh, Senior Vice President, Advanced Solutions, AT&T Business Solutions.

“Together, AT&T and AWS can help streamline the leap to the cloud. We’re helping businesses connect everything and anything to the cloud. More importantly, we’re doing this so it can be simple, scalable and highly secure.”

