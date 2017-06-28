Amazon Web Services - why our cloud superpowers can take your business sky-high

Amazon Web Services is looking to transform the fortunes of all UK customers.

The company took over London’s ExCel centre today for its AWS Summit, the largest ever event held in Europe, and laid out its view for the next 12 months in the opening keynote.

Taking to the stage for the keynote speech, Amazon.com CTO Werner Vogels told attendees how the company’s AWS tools could help change their businesses for the better.

"This is the new world of IT,” he said, “we do things differently now. Cloud has changed the way we do things."

"AWS gives you superpowers.”

AWS has enjoyed huge growth over the past few years, seeing a 43 per cent year on year growth in 2016, faster than all its main rivals. The company, which launched a UK-specific centre last December, is now operational in 16 regions offering 43 availability zones, and is set to open two new European centres in France and Sweden later this year.

Opening today’s event, AWS UK and Ireland head Gavin Jackson noted that, “cloud is the new normal”, a sentiment echoed by Vogels (pictured above) as he noted the impact that the company’s technology has had on businesses across the world.

"We knew we were going to change the way IT was being run, and how apps are being developed,” he noted, “in a sense, we decided to give you a toolbox, instead of telling you how to develop your software.”

Vogels highlighted how AWS’ suite of online services now ran to over 90 tools, from AI to DevOps, offering customers a huge range of possibilities to help their businesses run smarter and more efficiently.

“The days of AWS being just storage are long gone," he noted.

Looking forward, the company is now hoping that this library will lead to success for both itself and its clients. Having launched over 1,000 new releases in 2016, AWS is now expecting this year to be bigger and better than ever.

As Vogels said, "At Amazon, we made it our mission to work out - how do you build a business that last for years?"

"If you're successful, hopefully we're successful with you...we don't just want to sell to you...we want to make you successful."