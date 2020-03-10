Amazon will sell its no-cashier shop software to rivals

Amazon's cashier-less technology, which allows shoppers to walk in, collect items and walk out (as the technology bills their account automatically), is now available to purchase.

The technology is called Just Walk Out, and Amazon has updated its website to reflect the availability of the software to other High Street retailers.

“We now offer retailers the ability to leverage this technology in their stores to help bring fast and convenient checkout experiences to more shoppers,” it says.

While Amazon’s Go stores work with the Amazon app, which handles the payment, other retailers will need to use their customers’ credit cards.

“In Just Walk Out-enabled stores, shoppers enter the store using a credit card. They don't need to download an app or create an Amazon account," reads the Amazon website.

"When done shopping, they can just walk out and their credit card will be charged for the items in their virtual cart.”

Amazon has been working on the system for two years now, and has opened multiple stores around the world.

Hundreds of cameras and sensors are used to detect which items the customer collects and when they walk out of the store. Shoppers can also receive a receipt via email by inputting their address into the built-in kiosk.

Speaking to the BBC, analysts said the move makes a lot of sense as Amazon can earn more by selling the technology, as opposed to limiting the project's scope to its own stores.