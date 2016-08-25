Amazon's Unlimited Storage available in the UK

Amazon has just launched a new cloud storage plan in the UK which guarantees to keep all your digital files 'protected for a lifetime'. The plan, called Unlimited Storage, is pretty self-explanatory. For the right amount, Amazon will keep all your data, no matter how much you have it, safe and secure in its cloud. So, how much is ‘the right amount’, you ask? £55 a year.

Some people will also get a three-month trial. Not all though, just ‘eligible’ customers. “Most people have a lifetime of photos from birthdays, holidays and everyday moments stored across numerous devices—and a lot of those people don’t know how many gigabytes they need to back all those memories up, or what it’s going to cost,” said David Nenke, Director of Amazon Drive. “With our new Unlimited Storage plan, that’s no longer something customers need to worry about. They now have an affordable, secure solution to store unlimited amounts of photos, videos, movies, music, and other files in one place—with no tiered storage options or rising fees to worry about.”

One of the interesting features is the auto-save, which allows the user to automatically back-up all photos and videos from various devices to the cloud. The new offering is available now. Prime members can add Unlimited Storage to their Amazon Drive, while existing Drive users can switch to the new plan by selecting Free Unlimited Storage Trial from their Drive account.

Image Credit: Amazon