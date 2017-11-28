AMD challenges Intel with new server speed record

AMD has signalled its intent to continue its server market battle with Intel with a new superfast release.

The company has today said that its recently announced AMD EPYC processors have helped power new HPE hardware that has set a speed world record.

The record was set by the new HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server, available from next month, powered by the AMD EPYC chips revealed back in June.

Formerly known as Naples, the new EPYC chips will target the entire range of the server market as AMD takes aim at Intel’s current dominance.

EPYC will support up to 32 high-performance Zen cores, and comes with eight channels of memory, with support for up to 2 DIMMS of DDR4 on 16 memory channels, delivering up to 4 terabytes of total memory capacity.

“HPE is joining with AMD today to extend the world’s most secure industry standard server portfolio to include the AMD EPYC processor. We now give customers another option to optimise performance and security for today’s virtualised workloads,” said Justin Hotard, vice president and GM, volume global business unit, HPE.

“The HPE ProLiant DL385 featuring the AMD EPYC processor is the result of a long-standing technology engagement with AMD and a shared belief in continuing innovation.”