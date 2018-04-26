AMD claims it is finally making inroads to Intel dominance

According to its latest earnings results, AMD is making a comeback and sales of its Ryzen processors are helping the firm take on its biggest competitor Intel.

The company reported revenue of $1.65bn for the first quarter of 2018 which is up by 40 per cent when compared to last year.

When AMD first launched its Zen-based processors in 2017, the PC hardware company saw a jump in market share from eight per cent in Q4 2016 to 12 per cent in Q4 of 2018. The firm has now expanded its range of processors to better compete against Intel's large product line.

However, the fact that AMD combines the revenue from its processors and graphics cards in the same Computing and graphics division does make it difficult to gauge just how much market share the company has really taken from Intel. The division saw revenues increase by 95 per cent from a year ago to reach $1.12bn this quarter, boosted by both sales of Ryzen processors and its Radeon graphics cards.

AMD also recently launched its second-generation of Ryzen desktop chips to help build up its processor offerings which now include its Epyc Zen-based server chips, Ryzen mobile accelerated processing units and its high-end 16-core Threadripper processor.

President and CEO of AMD, Dr. Lisa Su provided further details on the firm's first quarter earnings in a statement, saying:

“The first quarter was an outstanding start to 2018 with 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth. PC, gaming and datacenter adoption of our new, high-performance products continues to accelerate. We are excited about our long-term roadmaps and focused on delivering sustained revenue growth and profitability.”



Image Credit: Majestic B / Shutterstock