AMD partners with Alibaba to power its cloud services

AMD and Alibaba have entered into a new partnership that will utilise AMD's graphical processing units (GPUs) to power Alibaba's Cloud services. The alliance between the two companies will allow the Chinese e-commerce site to offer its customers an enhanced cloud experience that will be powered by AMD's Radeon Pro GPUs.

Through the use of AMD's chips, Alibaba's Cloud data centres will see an increase in their ability to process graphics. This could provide the Chinese company with a means of expanding beyond its home country and into new markets.

Currently 35 per cent of the websites in China are hosted by Alibaba Cloud but the company hopes that this number will increase worldwide as a result of the graphical capabilities that come from its new partnership with AMD. The president of Alibaba Cloud, Simon Hu explained how the company's customers will benefit from the agreement, saying: “The partnership between AMD and Alibaba Cloud will bring both of our customers more diversified, cloud-based graphic processing solutions. It is our vision to work together with leading technology firms like AMD to empower businesses in every industry with cutting-edge technologies and computing capabilities.”

Alibaba also sees the partnership as a means of breaking into other cloud-powered technologies. The company hopes to explore virtual reality applications and gaming which will both be possible through the use of AMD's GPUs. This would also beneficial for the chipmaker as it has recently released new technologies that allow users to create real-time virtual reality content.

AMD's president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su said: “The collaboration between AMD and Alibaba Cloud leverages the world-class technology and software engineering capabilities of both companies to meet the growing demand for standards-based GPU computing solutions capable of enabling more immersive and intuitive cloud services.

“Working closely with industry leaders like Alibaba Cloud helps ensure the investments AMD is making in our high-performance graphics and computing datacenter products continue to align with the needs of the broader cloud market.”

At a time when Nvidia is dominating the PC GPU market, a partnership with Alibaba will allow AMD to both remain relevant and competitive when compared to its biggest rival.

Image Credit: Majestic B / Shutterstock