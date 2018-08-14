AMD reveals most powerful PC processor yet

AMD has just announced its most powerful desktop processors yet with the launch of its 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX processor. It comes with 32 cores and 64 threads, built using 12nm Zen+ x86 processor architecture.

AMD claims the chip offers „the most threads on any desktop processor with the flagship model delivering up to 53 per cent greater performance than the competition’s flagship model.”

“We created Ryzen Threadripper processors because we saw an opportunity to deliver unheard-of levels of multithreaded computing for the demanding needs of creators, gamers, and PC enthusiasts in the HEDT market,” said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Business Group, AMD.

“With the 2nd Gen processor family we took that challenge to a whole new level – delivering the biggest, most powerful desktop processor the world has ever seen.”

The 32-core, 64-thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX is already available, from global retailers and system integrators. The company's announcement does not mention the price, but it can be found on Amazon for £1,639.99.

Image Credit: AMD