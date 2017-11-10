Intel snaps up former AMD GPU head

Intel has announced the recruitment of former AMD GPU head Raja Koduri as senior vice president for its Core and Visual Computing division.

Koduri will now be in charge of expanding Intel’s graphics reach into both low-end devices (through integrated graphics on IoT devices) and high-end devices (through discrete GPUs).

Prior to joining Intel, Raja Koduri had led AMD’s Radeon Technologies Group, where he was responsible for the company’s discrete and integrated GPUs.

The news is even more intriguing given that it comes days after the two companies announced they will be working together on new Intel Core processors with embedded AMD GPUs.

“Raja is one of the most experienced, innovative and respected graphics and system architecture visionaries in the industry and the latest example of top technical talent to join Intel,” said Dr. Murthy Renduchintala, Intel’s chief engineering officer and group president of the client and Internet of Things businesses and system architecture.

“We have exciting plans to aggressively expand our computing and graphics capabilities and build on our very strong and broad differentiated IP foundation. With Raja at the helm of our Core and Visual Computing Group, we will add to our portfolio of unmatched capabilities, advance our strategy to lead in computing and graphics, and ultimately be the driving force of the data revolution.”

Before joining AMD, Koduri was the director of graphics architecture at Apple, where he spearheaded the transition to Retina displays.

