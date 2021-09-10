An overload of digital tools in hindering productivity

When it comes to digital tools, variety isn't always preferable. In fact, a new report from SME HR software provider Personio claims an overload of tools is actually hindering productivity.

Polling more than 500 HR decision makers, as well as 2,000 workers in the UK and Ireland, Personio found that more than a third of workers (37 percent) are juggling too many digital tools. What’s more, 36 percent said working across different tools disrupts their workflow.

To solve this problem, Personio claims, businesses need to re-evaluate and streamline their arsenal of tools.

Covid-19 and rise of remote working triggered something of a panic among business leaders, who rushed to supply employees with as many tools as possible. Since March 2020, almost half (44 percent) of HR decision-makers said the number of digital tools they use for people-related tasks has grown. On average, businesses use six different tools for people-related tasks and insights alone. Among larger businesses, this figure rises to eight.

According to a quarter (25 percent) of those polled, juggling many different tools is a source of frustration, while 24 percent said it made them unproductive and slow.

For Angelina Gentili, Head of People Operations at Personio, now is the time for businesses to re-evaluate which tools add value, and which don’t. Companies need to “simplify systems to bolster productivity and business performance in the long run,” she concluded.