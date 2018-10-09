Android apps get SMS and call security boost

Google has updated its Play Store Developer Policy in an attempt to better protect call and text data on the Android platform.

The updated policy now requires an app that wants call permissions, to be the default call app on the device. The same goes for SMS apps – if an app wants access to SMS, the user first must make it the default app for texting.

Assistant apps, like Alexa, given that they get the 'default' status, can get access to both.

Google says it's very well aware of other apps that need this access to remain functional – like backup apps or caller ID apps. For those, the company is willing to create exceptions.

The full list of permissions included for each default app, as well as the list of exceptions Google is willing to make, can be found on the Play Console Help page. You can also find instructions on how to get your app's permissions approved.

Even though the change is effective as of now, Google won't be enforcing it for another 90 days, to give developers time to prepare. As of January 6, all apps on the Play Store will need to keep the new rules in mind.

It's important to notice that this only affects apps on the Play Store. Those apps that get distributed through other app marketplaces don't need to adhere to these rules.

Image Credit: Alok Sharma / Pexels