Apple loses global mobile share as Android sees big gains

Apple's share of the global mobile markets has suffered a noticeable dip in the company's key markets despite several recent high-profile launches, new figures have shown.

According to the latest report by Kantar Worldpanel ComTechiOS has lost ground across the world, with Android the main beneficiary.

The figures for the three months covering August to October 2017 show a 4.3 per cent rise for Android in Europe's biggest markets, 8.2 per cent in the States and 7.5 per cent in Japan. The report says these gains were made at the expense of both Apple and Microsoft's Windows Phone OS, despite the former revealing three new devices, including the iPhone X, during the quarter.

The market where Apple is still making gains is Urban China, with iOS being 0.5 per cent up there.

“It was somewhat inevitable that Apple would see volume share fall once we had a full comparative month of sales taking into account the non-flagship iPhone 8 vs. the flagship iPhone 7 from 2016,” said Dominic Sunnebo, global business unit director for Kantar Worldpanel ComTech.

“This decrease is significant and puts pressure on the iPhone X to perform. Considering the complete overhaul that the iPhone X offers, consumers may be postponing their purchase decisions until they can test the iPhone X and decide whether the higher price, compared to the iPhone 8, is worth the premium to them.”

The report says that Urban China is maturing as a market, with many of the challenger brands now falling off. The market is now dominated by five big players – Huawei, Xiaomi, Apple, Vivo and Oppo – which are making 91 per cent of sales (compared to 79 per cent same time last year).

“Chinese brands like Meizu, LeTV, Coolpad, ZTE, and Lenovo were once on the same trajectory as like of Xiaomi, but any momentum they once had has abruptly stopped, with many struggling to get past a 1 per cent share,” Sunnebo said. “Samsung’s performance in China continues to deteriorate, with its share now down to just 2.2 per cent of that market.”

