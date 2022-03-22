Android update lets you delete your Google search history more rapidly

Android users will soon be given the option of deleting the last 15 minutes of their Google search history in just a few short screen taps. The update is a feature Google has already offered to iOS users since last July and should become available globally in the very near future, according to the company.

“We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” Ned Adriance from Google told The Verge. “We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces.”

The move is a welcome one. Google currently stores your search history by default, allowing anyone who can access your Android device to see exactly which websites you’ve been browsing.

Although it’s always been straightforward to dip into the Google app and manually delete search history records, ranging from one day through to an entire archive, the new feature should make the task that little bit easier, and quicker too.

When it arrives, users of Android devices will enjoy the same efficient options as Apple users. Simply open the Google app, which most users tend to do frequently anyway as they use the Google search bar. From there, tap your profile picture located in the top right-hand corner of the screen and then tap ‘Delete last 15 min’.

The option will prove invaluable for anyone who wants to be a little more particular when they remove searches in addition to the current simplified options of three, 18, or 36 months old. If you’ve got older searches that are still needed then these can be kept intact, while more recent history can be removed without trace, all within a few taps.

As yet Google hasn't clarified why there has been a delay in rolling out the feature for Android, having first revealed it at Google I/O in May of last year. It’s also not clear if the option to delete the last 15 minutes of search history will appear on desktop editions of the operating system in order to beef up the already substantial choices that allow you to remove chunks of search history, selected dates or everything you’ve been searching for.