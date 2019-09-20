Another 400,000 UK households get full fibre broadband

Another 400,000 households in the UK now have access to full fibre broadband internet, Ofcom has confirmed earlier this week. According to the country’s communications watchdog, this brings the total percentage of households covered to eight per cent, up from seven per cent from the previous report.

It took three months, from January to April, to connect these 400,000 homes, it was added.

At the same time, the number of households in the UK which don’t have access to at least 10Mbps internet dropped to 2 per cent, from 619,000 to 578,000.

More than half (54 per cent) of the country’s households now have ultrafast broadband – which means they have access to speeds north of 300Mbps.

The idea to have the entire country connected by 2025 seems to be out of reach, according to ISPreview, which claims that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will likely switch to providing “gigabit capable” infrastructure to the whole of the UK.

The new plan will see full fibre broadband make its way to everyone in the country, at least by 2033.

“We want everyone in the UK to benefit from world-class connectivity no matter where they live, work or travel,” Culture minister Jeremy Wright said last year.

“This radical new blueprint for the future of telecommunications in this country will increase competition and investment in full fibre broadband, create more commercial opportunities and make it easier and cheaper to roll out infrastructure for 5G.”

Full fibre broadband internet means that the broadband connection, in its entirety, is built using next-generation fibre cables. These cables offer significantly faster speeds, compared to the standard fibre/copper combo.