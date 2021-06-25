App sprawl has been out of control since the pandemic began

Technology is supposed to help workers achieve greater productivity, but the opposite has often been the case since the start of the pandemic.

According to a report from software company Citrix, based on a poll of 1,000 IT decision-makers and 2,000 workers, most have been given too many new tools and not enough efficient ways to execute. As a result, instead of being more productive and happy in their work, employees have grown frustrated.

Two-thirds are using more communication and collaboration tools now, compared to before the pandemic, and this has made work more complex for many (71 percent).

“People are working the same or more hours, but they’re accomplishing less because technology is getting in their way,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy, Citrix.

“As companies organize around new, hybrid work models, they need to rethink the role of technology and how they apply it across their organizations so that employees, rather than being frustrated, are empowered to succeed.”

Despite the frustrations, the benefits of remote working far outweigh the negatives, it seems, as most employees (90 percent) said they would like remote working practices to remain post-pandemic.

Citrix says this can be achieved through the utilization of digital workspaces, which allow organizations to unify, secure and simplify the work being done. Almost 90 percent of the report’s respondents are said to be using digital workspace software, saying it improved their productivity and aided collaboration efforts.

“In creating a layer between employees and the technology that frustrates them, companies can empower them to efficiently engage with the apps they need to execute work and achieve their goals,” Minahan said.