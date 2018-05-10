Apple abandons Irish data centre plans

As a result of delays in the Irish approval process, Apple has decided to abandon its plans for an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co Galway.

The company announced the project more than three years ago but now as it faces a new Supreme Court and European Court appeal it has decided not to pursue the project. Instead Apple will build a second data centre in Denmark.

The company explained its reasoning behind the decision to not move forward with its proposed Irish data centre in a statement, saying:

“Several years ago we applied to build a data centre at Athenry. Despite our best efforts, delays in the approval process have forced us to make other plans and we will not be able to move forward with the data centre. While disappointing, this setback will not dampen our enthusiasm for future projects in Ireland as our business continues to grow.”

Apple's data centre would have been one of the largest in Europe and its construction would create 300 temporary jobs as well as 50 permanent technical positions. The facility itself was designed to service the company's online services in Europe including Apple Music, iCloud, the App Store, Siri, Messages and Maps.

According to Apple's most recent financial results, these services are the fastest growing part of its business and earn the company €8bn in revenue per quarter.

