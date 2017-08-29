Apple and Accenture team up to help businesses maximise IoT

Apple has announced another major expansion of its Internet of Things (IoT) services with a significant new partnership.

The computing giant has revealed it will be teaming up with Accenture for the launch of a new platform that will let businesses better interact with their customers.

The partnership will see Accenture create a dedicated iOS practice within its Digital Studios arm, aided by Apple's own experts.

This business will offer a number of tools and services that will help companies a smoother way to interact with customers using iPhone and iPads. This includes IoT-specific tools, templates and predesigned code that will allow businesses that use iOS apps to better use data gathered from IoT platforms.

There will also be migration services which should help companies quickly transfer their existing apps and data to iOS, and services to help businesses quickly integrate iOS into back-end systems.

“Starting 10 years ago with iPhone, and then with iPad, Apple has been transforming how work gets done, yet we believe that businesses have only just begun to scratch the surface of what they can do with our products,” Apple CEO Tim Cook noted. “Both Apple and Accenture are leaders in building incredible user experiences and together we can continue to truly modernise how businesses work through amazing solutions that take advantage of the incredible capabilities of Apple’s technologies.”

“Based on our experience in developing mobile apps, we believe that iOS is the superior mobile platform for businesses and are excited to be partnering with Apple," Pierre Nanterme, Accenture chairman and CEO added.

"By combining Accenture’s vast digital capabilities and industry expertise with Apple’s market leadership in creating products that delight customers, we are in a perfect position to help our clients transform the way they work.”