Apple and IBM heads ask for Facebook data clarity

Chiefs from Apple and IBM have weighed in on the data privacy controversy surrounding Facebook, saying people’s personal data needs “more oversight”.

Speaking at the China Development Forum in Beijing, China, Apple chief Tim Cook said a “well-crafted” regulation is required.

“It’s clear to me that something, some large profound change is needed,” Cook said. “I’m personally not a big fan of regulation because sometimes regulation can have unexpected consequences to it, however I think this certain situation is so dire, and has become so large, that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary.”

IBM’s head, Virginia Rometty called for more power to the users, saying they should have more control over their data.

“If you’re going to use these technologies, you have to tell people you’re doing that, and they should never be surprised,” she noted.

“(We have to let) people opt in and opt out, and be clear that ownership of the data does belong to the creator,” said Rometty.

Recently, Facebook is in the centre of everyone’s attention, after it was discovered that the data of 50 million users was taken and used to create voter profiles. These profiles were later used to help Donald Trump become president of the United States.

Facebook has since issued an apology.

