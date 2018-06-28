Apple and Samsung finally end iPhone patent fight

Apple and Samsung fans, rejoice, for the feud has finally come to its end! After years of legal back and forth between the two companies, the battle has finally finished, and in a rather anticlimactic way – with a settlement.

The details of the settlement and how much Samsung is going to pay Apple for infringing on its patents, remains unknown.

So what happened? A long time ago, in a land far, far away, Apple sued Samsung over alleging the latter stole its design ideas from the iPhone and copied it into its Galaxy line. Fast forward a few court rulings and a few more appeals, Samsung was ordered to pay $539 million to Apple.

That ruling was appealed to, too, but before it could be litigated again, the two companies came to an agreement. Apple was quick to comment on the ruling back then, while Samsung kept its mouth shut.

“We believe deeply in the value of design, and our teams work tirelessly to create innovative products that delight our customers," Apple said in a statement. "This case has always been about more than money. Apple ignited the smartphone revolution with iPhone and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied our design. It is important that we continue to protect the hard work and innovation of so many people at Apple. We’re grateful to the jury for their service and pleased they agree that Samsung should pay for copying our products.”

Image Credit: Pio3 / Shutterstock