Apple buys TupleJump - another machine learning start-up

Apple is on a mission to buy virtually every machine learning start-up it stumbles upon. The latest 'victim' in its shopping spree is an Indian-US company called TupleJump. The news was first broken by TechCrunch, and even though Apple is yet to confirm the acquisition, there are signals out there to back such an event.

First things first – Apple did give a statement, and a pretty vague one, open for interpretation. "Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.” The media are basically interpreting this as “Yes, but we don’t want to talk about it.”

Second signal is TupleJump’s website – it has been taken down recently.

TechCrunch has a hunch that this is all about FiloDB – TupleJump’s open source project which would “efficiently apply machine learning concepts and analytics to massive amounts of complex data right as it streamed in”.

And that’s also the third signal – FiloDB’s lead engineer has been working at Apple since May, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Bloomberg says the acquisition actually happened in June. Financial details have not been disclosed, but the media is speculating that it is probably below the $200 million – the amount Apple gave for Turi, another machine learning start-up.

Image Credit: Flickr / Jason Ralston