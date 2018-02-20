Apple issues major cross-platform security update

Apple has issued a fix for a major bug that saw multiple messaging apps crash across a wide variety of its operating systems.

The fix, which is now live, is available for devices running across Apple's software family, including iOS, macOS and watchOS.

The problem lay with a single character of Telugu, a language native to India. Once a user would type in that character, it would crash the app, and keep crashing it even after reboot. The only way to actually “liberate” the app from the crash was through a complex workaround.

The apps that were affected by this crazy bug were all your usual messaging apps: iMessage, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, Gmail and Outlook. Telegram and Skype were free from the bug.

In some instances, it would even crash the iOS SpringBoard software running the entire home screen.

It was also reported that the bug affected software like the App Store, so the update also included tvOS. Users that want this bug to keep away from their devices should download the patch from this link.

The bug wasn’t alive for long, it was only discovered a week ago. Still, this was enough for many trolls and other pranksters out there to start tweeting out and messaging people with the character, just to mess with them and have their apps crash.

Image Credit: Pio3 / Shutterstock