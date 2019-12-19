Apple, Google, and Amazon team up to build open-source smart home standard

Closed and inaccessible ecosystems are a potential disaster for smart home device manufacturers, which is why some of the world’s biggest tech companies are teaming up to make sure that doesn’t happen.

According to media reports, Google, Apple and Amazon are jointly building an open-source smart home standard. They’ve created a joint project called Project Connected Home over IP. This standard will mean devices can work together, regardless of who’s the manufacturer. New devices will be built easier, and security will be tightened up.

Users would be able to use any smartphone, regardless of who the manufacturer is, with any smart home device available.

“Customers can be confident that their device of choice will work in their home and that they will be able to setup and control it with their preferred system,” the companies wrote on the project’s website.

Announcing the news in a blog post, Google said users would be able to “choose between Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri or other platforms.”

The happy triumvirate will be joined by a bunch of other companies under the Zigbee Alliance banner – Samsung, Ikea, Signify, SmartThings and many others.

The standard will not try to replace connectivity protocols like WiFi or Bluetooth but will instead try to work side by side. The group claims devices will likely have to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, or Thread in order to work at all.