Apple is closing all its Chinese stores due to coronavirus

Apple is temporarily closing all its stores in mainland China due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we’re closing all our corporate offices, stores, and contact centres in mainland China through February 9,” Apple said in a statement. The tech giant hopes to re-open the stores “as soon as possible”.

Apple isn't the only company to announce store closures. Reuters says both McDonalds and Starbucks have already closed some of their stores, albeit temporarily, due to the outbreak of the deadly virus.

Other companies have urged their employees to cancel all non-essential flights and travel, and to work from home as much as possible.

Coronavirus, a deadly virus that spread from the city of Wuhan, has so far infected more than 14,000 people. At least 304 people have lost their lives at the time of writing.

As the virus spreads throughout the world, with reports of fresh infections coming from both Germany and Spain, scientists are rushing to find a vaccine or cure.