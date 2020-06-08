Apple is looking to strenghten password managers

Apple has published a set of free tools and resources for app developers, designed to help people generate stronger passwords and improve the user experience.

According to the firm, password management applications

have long been a pain in the neck for website and app developers due to their frequent incompatibility - and not just in the Apple ecosystem.

In many cases, Apple argues, password managers create strong passwords that are rejected by websites and apps as due to various rules and demands.

Instead, users end up generating passwords themselves, which Apple sees as less than ideal, given the tendency to use old and weak passwords.

Apple's new list of password selection rules was created with the goal of driving the adoption of password managers, as well as increasing their usefulness.

“The Password Manager Resources open source project allows you to integrate website-specific requirements used by the iCloud Keychain password manager to generate strong, unique passwords," said the Silicon Valley giant.

“The project also contains collections of websites known to share a sign-in system, links to websites’ pages where users change passwords, and more.”

More details about the tools can be found here.