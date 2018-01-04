Apple makes developer program free for government, schools, nonprofits

The membership fees for Apple's App Developer Program can now be waived for nonprofits, educational institutes and governments agencies after providing the necessary documentation.

The company announced its plans to waive developer fees back in December and now eligible organisations can take advantage of the new policy.

According to Apple, fee waivers will be offered to “nonprofit organizations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities” in the US. However, the waivers will be made available to other markets at a later date.

Changes to Apple's App Store policies that banned template-based apps sparked the initial outrage that led to the company's decision to waive the required membership fee to offer apps on its store. Schools and other organisations were greatly affected by this decision as they often lack the resources to develop their own apps and often turned to third-parties to create them instead.

In order to have the developer fee waived, organisations and institutions must submit a fee waiver after enrolling in Apple's developer program. They then must provide their EIN/tax ID from the IRS, Apple ID and D-U-N-S Number in order to verify their legal status and identity.

Apple is also requiring that whoever enrols in its developer program have the legal authority to do so meaning that they must either be the owner or founder of the organisation, an executive team member, senior project lead or have been granted legal authority by a senior employee.

Eligible organisations can take advantage of Apple's new policy now and the next time their membership is renewed the developer fee will be waived.

Image Credit: FirmBee / Pixabay