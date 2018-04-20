Apple makes its cloud database service open-source

Apple is continuing its open source campaign by releasing FoundationDB on GitHub so than individuals and companies can now use it for their backend to help speed up projects and make them less expensive to maintain.

The company acquired FoundationDB back in 2015 and although it is not one of its best known products, it is the database underlying iCloud which stores and synchronizes hundred of millions of user accounts.

This is the latest move by Apple to open up its software initiatives to public contributions as it previously did with its Swift programming language, cryptographic libraries and benchmarking tools.

The company explained its decision to open source FoundationDB in a statement, saying:

“By open sourcing FoundationDB, our goal is to build an open community. All major development will be done in the open. We’ve outlined a design document process to ensure that this work is done transparently and with community input. We’ve taken early steps to outline project governance to provide a basic structure that will enable members of the community who actively contribute to have a greater voice in the project decision-making.”

The source for FoundationDB is now available on GitHub and individuals or businesses that wish to give it a try for themselves can also find a Getting Started guide on the site as well.

Image Credit: Pio3 / Shutterstock