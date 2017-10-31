Apple may drop Qualcomm hardware partnership

Next year's iPhones and iPads may ship without Qualcomm chips, according to new rumours that say Apple is preparing to drop the supplier just as Samsung did a few years ago.

The news came from two people familiar with the subject and the change would likely affect the company's 2018 line-up if their information turns out to be credible. However, there is still time for Apple to change its mind and continue to use Qualcomm's modems for its mobile devices.

The notion that the company may discontinue its use of the telecommunications company's chips comes from the fact that software to test the chips in new iPhone designs is no longer being provided.

Qualcomm has now begun to provide chips that have already been fully tested and the company issued a statement in which it tried to clear up the matter, saying:

“We are committed to supporting Apple's new devices consistent with our support of all others in the industry.”

The ongoing legal dispute between the two companies over how Qualcomm's chips are licensed to Apple could also be a factor that has pushed the Cupertino-based company to look for another supplier or even begin to manufacture chips of its own for its mobile devices.

