Apple plans major B2B collaboration with HPE

A recruitment ad on the networking site LinkedIn has revealed that Apple and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are in the midst of forging a new B2B partnership.

The tech giant already has similar arrangements with IBM, Cisco, Deloitte, SAP and GE that brought in $25bn in sales back in 2015.

The ad on LinkedIn is for an enterprise strategic partner manager for HPE, Dimension Data and GE based in London. The position entails working with the global partner, regional sales and channel marketing and systems engineering teams at Apple and HPE. A successful candidate will also be able to create enterprise sales and training programmes.

The job posting currently has 42 views and explains the nature of the position, saying:

“At the end of the day, we are here to grow Apple’s enterprise business through our Strategic Partner’s teams. We’ve partnered with experts in enterprise, around the world, to change the way people work. In our team, we collaborate with the global partner, regional sales, channel marketing and systems engineering teams, both inside and outside Apple, to create and execute sales plans, covering industries and other end-customer focus areas.”

Matt Key heads up Apple's B2B division in the UK and Ireland and the new hire will report directly to him.

It is still unclear as to which HPE products Apple wants to utilize but the Aruba edge kit will likely be included as HPE plans to invest $4bn in R&D to develop it further.

In addition to HPE alliance manager, Apple UK also has a number of positions available including Apple Premium Reseller business manager, SMB leader of EMEIA, strategic partner manager for IBM and others.

If you're located in the UK and looking for a position with Apple, now is the time to apply as the company has a number of enterprise positions available.

Image Credit: Pio3 / Shutterstock