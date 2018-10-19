Apple reportedly set to ditch Intel for Arm hardware

The rumour that Apple is about to ditch Intel for Arm chips, for its Mac line is back. This time around, it's Ming-Chi Kuo of KeyBanc Capital Markets who's making the prediction.

Issuing out a research note, Kuo says that the switch from Intel to Arm is quite likely to happen in either 2020 or 2021.

The media are all over this story, claiming there is some credibility to it. The Register is saying it would make perfect sense for Apple to make the jump, because it would be cheaper, the company could be able to control and upgrade the hardware as it sees fit, and it would eliminate potential supply woes, which have, apparently, been plaguing Intel in the past.

As an extra argument, it is also being thrown around that Apple is no stranger to switching hardware manufacturers for its devices. In the early 2000s, the company moved from PowerPC to Intel.

Extreme Tech argues that another reason why Apple might be considering the switch is the trouble Intel has had with 14nm and 10nm roadmaps.

But perhaps the most important argument of all is the fact that Microsoft's Windows 10 already runs on ARM. Obviously not as good as it runs on Intel, but it's something. And as ARM chips become faster, more energy efficient and cheaper, a move will become less and less surprising.

