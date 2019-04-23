Apple revealed as major AWS customer

If you can't beat them, use their services, at least temporarily, the old saying goes. One of the giants that seems to be using this piece of (not so) ancient wisdom is Apple who, apparently, is and has been, one of Amazon Web Services's biggest clients.

Media reports quoting people familiar with the matter claim that Apple is spending roughly $30 million every month on AWS, making it one of the services' biggest users.

This solution to Apple's cloud service challenges seems to be temporary, though, as the company has been investing heavily in building its own infrastructure.

Early last year, the company announced a $10 billion plan to build multiple data centres in the US. Half of that budget should be spent by the time we reach 2020.

Apple isn't only using Amazon's AWS, though. Google's cloud services, as well as a few of the 'lesser' players in the industry, are on the company's payroll.

As the smartphone market reaches peak saturation, manufacturers such as Apple or Samsung are turning more towards software and services, and less towards actual devices.

Apple has been working hard in building a huge ecosystem of services, including iOS App Store, AppleCare, Apple Pay and iCloud, as well as the recently announced video and magazine subscriptions.

Both companies decided not to comment on the news.

Image Credit: Pio3 / Shutterstock