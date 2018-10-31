Apple says over 100 million Macs are now active

Apple has revealed it passed a major milestone with 100 million active Mac users in the world.

The news was announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook during the company’s “More in the Making” event which recently took place in New York.

Cook added that more than half (51 per cent) of the users are new to Mac, and that China, the world’s most populated country, has 76 per cent of new Mac users.

He also said users were happy with their devices. “In survey after survey, the Mac continues to be rated number one in customer satisfaction,” Cook said.

In total, there are more than a billion Apple users out there. Most of them are iPhone users. Soon enough, if the company’s c-suite is to be believed, there will be two billion active iOS devices on the planet. “We’re about to hit a major milestone,” Cook proclaimed. “We are about to ship our 2 billionth iOS device.”

Apple biggest competitor in the Mac space is the Windows-powered PC, a machine built by a whole swathe of different manufacturers. Currently, there are more than 1.5 billion active PCs in the world. According to Gartner, Apple sits at fourth spot when it comes to global PC shipments for Q3 2018.

HP, Dell and Lenovo are the top three for the quarter.

Late this August, it was announced that Apple was also planning a budget MacBook, similar to the MacBook Air in design, albeit with thinner bezels and higher resolution.

Image Credit: Pio3 / Shutterstock