Apple Sign In feature brings more security to users

Apple has launched a new third-party secure sign-in system that it hopes will offer its users better security than ever.

Revealed at last night's WWDC event, Sign In with Apple will provide third-party apps authenticate users using their Apple IDs.

The system works in a similar way to the sign in platforms provided by Facebook and Google, but Apple says can offer even better user privacy.

Describing the new tool as, "a fast, easy way to sign in, without all the tracking," Apple's software engineering head Craig Federighi highlighted how easy the service was to integrate and use for developers and users.

The system will generate a random email address, hosted by Apple, which will receive all communications and notifications from that app, and forward the emails to the user's legitimate email address.

Developers can add a 'Sign in with Apple' button into their app using a simple API, which when clicked, will authenticate the user with FaceID on their device, "logged in with a new account, without revealing any new personal information," Federighi said.

"Some apps may want a name, and maybe even an email to send you information when you're outside the app."

"We do allow them to request this information...but you can choose to share your actual email address, or you can choose to hide it," he noted.

This should lead a major drop in unauthorised user tracking, but also spam email, as users can disable access to any app whenever they want.

And if an app is hacked, users can be assured their data is safe as criminals won't be able to link the email address to associate it with a user's real-life identity.

Sign In with Apple is set to launch on iOS and web platforms soon.

Image credit: Apple