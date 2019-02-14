Apple tells its developers to enable 2FA

Members of Apple’s Developer Program will have to enable two-factor authentication on their accounts by the end of February, or they’ll get locked out of their accounts.

Apple mailed the members of its Developer Program to announce the news, saying the extra layer of security is necessary to make sure “you’re the only person who can access your account”. The developers that still haven’t activated 2FA and are looking to understand more, are redirected to the company’s support page.

The deadline for all developers is February 27, 2019. After that, if 2FA isn’t activated, developers will lose access to their Apple Developer accounts and Certificates, Identifiers, and Profiles.

This requirement has been active for quite some time now, albeit only for new developers. Existing ones, those that have had their accounts even before 2FA was a thing, could access their account with just their password up until now.

As for the general public, 2FA is still optional. 9to5Mac says ‘you’ll run into roadblocks for certain features’ if you don’t have it enabled. Apparently, this could turn into quite the issue for developers that have two or more separate Apple ID’s. For example, those that have a personal and a professional Apple ID.

