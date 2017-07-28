Apple to start testing 5G internet for future iPhones

Apple is getting a jump start on testing 5G mobile networks following a new ruling in the USA.

DSLReports claims that the iPhone maker has been granted an experimental licence to begin work on the next-generation networks by the Federal Communications Commission watchdog

The tests will be carried out on the short-range millimetre wave spectrum in the 28GHz and 39GHz bands, which were allocated by the FCC last year for companies looking to undertake 5G tests.

"Apple Inc. seeks to assess cellular link performance in direct path and multipath environments between base station transmitters and receivers using this spectrum," the application states.

Due to the huge numbers of its devices on the market in the USA and around the world, Apple is a huge player when it comes to the world of carrying and transferring mobile data, making it an ideal candidate to start testing the new networks.

The company applied for the licence to start testing earlier this year, saying that "these assessments will provide engineering data relevant to the operation of devices on wireless carriers’ future 5G networks.”

The work should also mean that once 5G technology becomes widespread, new Apple mobile devices may be able to carry the networks from the point of being sold.

To read more about 5G news, click here.