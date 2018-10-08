Apple to US Congress: Our chips were not hacked

Apple has told the US Congress that it found no evidence of any suspicious data transmissions, or any evidence that its hardware was victim of any sophisticated attack, anywhere in its supply chain.

Reuters is reporting on a letter that Apple’s Information Security VP George Stathakopoulos wrote to the Senate and House Commerce Committees. In the letter, the VP said Apple investigated claims that the Chinese tampered with its microchips to conduct surveillance. The result of the investigation is that there is no evidence to support such claims, at all.

“Apple’s proprietary security tools are continuously scanning for precisely this kind of outbound traffic, as it indicates the existence of malware or other malicious activity. Nothing was ever found,” he wrote.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre, as well as the US Department of Homeland Security, issued statements over the weekend, giving support to Apple and Amazon.

Apple also said that it had not been contacted by the FBI.

The company wrote to the US Congress in response to a recent news story published by the media late last week, in which it was said that the Chinese allegedly carried out a ‘hardware attack’ against Apple and Amazon. The initial report claimed almost 30 US companies fell prey to the attack.

The attack’s purpose is to spy, steal intellectual property and trade secrets.

Bloomberg, which was the first to publish the story, stands by its initial claims.

