Apple tweaks privacy controls to conform with GDPR

Apple is changing its privacy policies to be more in line with the upcoming EU General Data Protection Regulation.

The iPhone maker is updating the web site for handling Apple ID to ensue that users can download all the data Apple has on them. They will be able to tweak this data, deactivate their account, or completely delete it.

This move comes after the company updated operating systems on its devices: iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TVs. The new versions explain, in more detail, how data is being used.

GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is an upcoming European Union regulation that aims to gives EU citizens more power over data companies have on them. So, for example, companies will need to change their approach to collecting, storing, using and sharing customer data.

Also, there are very strict rules over data breaches and their disclosing. Organisations are now obliged to notify regulators of a breach, within 72 hours.

Failing to comply with the GDPR can result in draconic fines. Maximum fine can be up to €20 million, or 4 per cent of the company’s global annual turnover, whichever number is greater.

The media are drawing parallels between this Apple’s move and that of Facebook, which has been under increasing attacks lately following the disclosure a privacy scandal with 50 million people involved.

Image Credit: Pio3 / Shutterstock