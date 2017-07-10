Apple's next data centre will be powered entirely by renewable energy

Apple has just announced that it will build its second data centre in Denmark powered completely by renewable energy.

In total, the project will cost $921 million and the company expects that its new data centre will begin operations during the second quarter of 2019. The data centre will be located in Aabenraa in southern Denmark close to the German border and it will power all of Apple's online services across Europe including the Siri, Maps, iMessage, the iTunes Store and the App store.

The company is not alone in deciding to build data centres in Europe though. In January, Facebook announced its own plans to build its third data centre outside of the US in Denmark.

The Nordic manager for Apple, Erik Stannow, highlighted the fact that the new facility will run entirely off of renewable energy, saying:

“We're thrilled to be expanding our data centre operations in Denmark, and investing in new sources of clean power. The planned facility in Aabenraa, like all of our data centres, will run on 100 percent renewable energy from day one, thanks to new clean energy sources we're adding.”

Apple's first data centre in Viborg, Denmark is set to begin operations later this year and the company's other European data centre in Athenry, Ireland which was announced in 2015 has yet to begin construction.

