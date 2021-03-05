App modernization at the heart of digital transformation

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic forced us all indoors, business interest in cloud, as-a-service solutions, edge computing and application security and delivery has surged.

This is according to a new report from security firm F5, based on a poll of 1,500 respondents from a range of industries, which argues that businesses are in need of better connectivity, lower latency, as well as more data to improve their decision-making processes.

In the last year, the number of businesses modernizing both internal and customer-facing applications has skyrocketed by 133 percent, with more than three quarters (77 percent) of organizations now engaged in modernization.

Most businesses will continue to manage both traditional and modern applications and architectures, it was said, with almost a third (30 percent) managing at least five different architectures. Cloud app security, however, is on the up, as more than two thirds now host at least some of their application security and delivery technologies in the cloud.

Further, the majority employ at least two methods to create modern workloads, with enabling modern interfaces (either through APIs or containers) and refactoring applications the two major approaches.

Elsewhere, the report claims that the adoption rate of AI and machine learning has tripled to 56 percent, signaling that many organizations have progressed to the latter stages of digital transformation. Those organizations are mostly focused on business process automation, orchestration and digital workflows.