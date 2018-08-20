Arm takes the fight to Intel with new chip roadmap

ARM is saying the chips it is planning to unveil within the next two years will make everyone think twice before buying an Intel-powered machine.

According to the company, its current baby, the Cortex-A76, is already competitive with Intel's 2.6GHz Core i5-7300U.

However, its future chips, the Deimos (expected in 2019) and Hercules (expected in 2020), will outperform that chip, ARM says. That would mean the chips would be good enough to power a laptop, yet be more energy-efficient to what we're currently used to.

Some will say this means comparing apples to oranges, and that Intel's 8 generation chips, which pack twice as many cores, should be taken into consideration, as well.

It's a valid point. It also needs to be said that third-party, unbiased reviews are needed before any strong conclusions are made. Still, it needs to be said that Intel is somewhat struggling with 10nm chips, while ARM is already talking about 7nm and 5nm parts.

But it's not just Intel who is being threatened. It seems as Apple might lose its advantage, too. According to Market Watch, ARM A76 will meet or exceed what Apple has built.

“Arm’s advancements with its most recent core will finally allow competing vendors to offer competitive performance and capability without needing to invest the resources individually. The flagship partners in the space, Qualcomm and Samsung, have been slowly falling behind Apple in performance and benchmarks.”

Image Credit: Flickr / Kārlis Dambrāns