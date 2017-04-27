As the skills gap widens, IT teams will struggle even more

When it comes to meeting future demands, IT leaders in the UK are lagging behind those in Germany and the US. This is according to a new report by Brocade, entitled Global Digital Transformation Skills Study. The report is based on a survey of 630 IT leaders in the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia and Singapore.

It says that organisations are 'at a tipping point' – a point in time when technology demands are just about to outstrip the skills supply. Consequently, those that train their staff now, and prepare for the future in that respect, are the ones that are setting themselves up for a successful future.

Almost three quarters (74 per cent) of IT leaders in the UK see IT departments as either 'very important' or 'critical' to both innovation and the growth of their business. But the same woes reman, as almost two thirds (63 per cent) think they'll struggle to find the right people in the next year.

New and needed skills are lacking, while those that are outdated are prevailing.

“Businesses are approaching the peak of IT strategic influence. Now is the moment that IT teams feel they have the strongest opportunity to influence the transformation of their organisations,” said Christine Heckart, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of ecosystems, Brocade. “However, with a rapidly changing technology landscape and potential impact on international labour markets, it is critical that IT receives the right training to further develop their skills and business relevance.”

The company's report goes in-depth on staff shortages, the IT skills gap, the importance of training and the idea of employing AI. More details can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible