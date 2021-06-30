Asynchronous working expected to become the norm post-pandemic

Hybrid and asynchronous working will play a major role after the pandemic and could end up killing the traditional nine-to-five, research from Okta suggests.

The identity management company recently polled more than 2,000 UK-based office workers and found that the majority would choose a hybrid and asynchronous working arrangement, whereby they choose the time and place of their work.

However, not everyone is excited about the prospect of asynchronous working, especially older workers.

According to the report, roughly two-thirds (62 percent) would prefer to adopt asynchronous working patterns should an opportunity present itself. Among those aged 16-34, the figure rises to 67 percent.

At the same time, more than half (57 percent) of those aged 55+ said they would not work in an asynchronous environment if given the choice. Almost a third of those aged over 55 want to work in the office full-time, compared to just 13 percent of those aged 16-34.

The key reasons people would choose hybrid working are the ability to fit work around personal life and spend more time with friends and family. Some also said they were more productive outside traditional working hours.

The time of work also seems to be a divider. Many would prefer to work traditional hours, with almost half (44 percent) saying they are happy working during their usual time frame. A third (33 percent) would prefer to work at the same time as their colleagues.

Once the older workforce retires and only Millennials and Gen Z remain, the traditional nine-to-five could become a relic of the past, Okta concludes.

“Given a large proportion of younger generations are keen to make the switch to an asynchronous working environment, it’s not a case of if this will happen in the future, but when,” said Samantha Fisher, Head of Dynamic Work at Okta.

“As millennials begin to move into decision-making roles, they will shape the working environment surrounding them. And it’s clear they want flexibility and the option to choose where, when, and how they work.”