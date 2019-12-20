Around 170 million Zynga accounts affected in data breach

Zynga, the game development studio behind some of the greatest hits to have ever graced Facebook. has revealed its database was breached last September, with the login credentials of 170 million people playing two games have been compromised.

According to Have I Been Pwned?, a website that tracks breached services and stolen passwords, with Zynga confirming that some three months ago, log-in information for certain players of certain Draw Something and Words With Friends games may have been accessed.

The company said that it had notified all of the users affected by the breach, but failed to confirm if 170 million is the correct number. It did, however, confirm that no financial information was taken.

Even though Zynga couldn’t confirm who was behind the attack, Hacker News was contacted by someone going by the name Gnosticplayers, saying he had found usernames, email addresses, login IDs, phone numbers and passwords of 218 million Words With Friends users.

Gnosticplayers is allegedly a Pakistani hacker best known for selling almost a billion user records he stole from 40+ online services.

Zynga is probably most well-known for its FarmVille game, which has more than 80 million active users. For the third quarter, the company reported revenues of $345.3 million, an increase of almost 50 per cent compared to the same period last year.