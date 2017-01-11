Atlassian buys Trello for $425 million

Atlassian has recently announced that it has acquired project management service Trello, for the sum of $425 million. The acquisition, which should be complete by the end of March, has been mostly in cash, with a lesser part ($65m) in shares.

This is Atlassian’s 18th, and the largest acquisition. So far, the company has acquired HipChat, BitBucket and SourceTree, to name a few. The company says it is planning on holding onto the brand and the service, so users shouldn’t see too big of a change at start.

Besies, they’re planning on investing additional funds to increase Trello’s user base to 100 million – five times what it currently has.

What’s interesting is that this acquisition is almost equal to what Atlassian earned last year ($457m – 43 per cent more compared to the year before). The company is continuing its run of high investments into research and development.

Last year, it has spent more than 38 per cent of its earnings on it.

Trello currently has more than 19 million users and more than 100 employees. They will all join Atlassian, now.

Atlassian’s project management tool, Jira, already has trello-like features, a Kanban board, and it’s likely to expect other Atlassian’s products to come with interesting Trello integrations, as well.