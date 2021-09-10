Attackers are discovering new vulnerabilities at an alarming rate

As businesses continue to add new devices onto their network, as well as new apps and tools to facilitate remote working, they are faced with an increasing number of threats.

A new report from MIT Technology Review Insights and Palo Alto Networks suggests cybercriminals are able to discover new vulnerabilities at an alarming rate.

Based on a multi-industry poll of more than 728 technology decision-makers, the report says that the majority (53 percent) of respondents in Europe and 35 percent of companies in the Middle East and Africa have experienced a cybersecurity attack originating from an “unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed digital asset".

Given that cloud environments dominate, the best way to go about the problem is to properly monitor all of the assets on a network, the report further claims. More than half (53 percent) of poll respondents in Europe, as well as just under half (48 percent) of those in the Middle East and Africa, reported having more than half of their assets in the cloud.

For that reason, asset monitoring is essential, with continuous asset monitoring and secure cloud management platforms described as “powerful tools to help bolster security”. Almost three-quarters (70 percent) of European respondents, as well as 89 percent of those in the Middle East and Africa, rely on these types of tools for protection.

"This data makes all too clear the reality of unknown or unmanaged assets: They are a major security risk and the only way to protect yourself is to have a complete and up-to-date inventory of all internet-facing assets," said Tim Junio, SVP Product for Cortex at Palo Alto Networks.