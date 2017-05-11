Automate or perish, a new report claims

Automate, or perish. That is essentially what a new study by BMC Software, an IT solutions for the digital enterprise company, is saying. It polled IT decision makers for its new report and came to the conclusion that almost three quarters (73 per cent) agree with the abovementioned statement.

ITDMs believe that those organisations which fail to adapt automation within the next five years, will cease to exist in 10 years. More than nine in ten (92 per cent) said that demands for new sources of revenue, unique competitive advantage, and operational excellence are creating “enormous pressure to compete digitally” to earn the trust of employees, partners and finally, customers.

In the next two years, containerisation, workload automation and DevOps are the three top areas of investments, the report added.

“As companies continue to incorporate hybrid cloud capabilities across the digital enterprise, they are challenged by the complexity of managing workloads across on premises, public and private clouds,” said Gur Steif, president, digital business automation at BMC. “IT teams must be able to manage the customer value chain in spite of decentralised usage of cloud services. This is requiring a new level of IT automation to adapt to the challenges posed by increasingly diverse infrastructure, disparate data, and accelerated applications – the critical components of digital business.”

Almost nine in 10 (89 per cent) think automation must be used in ‘new ways’, to achieve corporate goals. Short budgets, lack of skills, and not enough time, are the biggest obstacles standing in their way.

Image source: Shutterstock/Vasin Lee