Looking for increased performance? Try DevOps

The rise of DevOps technology looks set to continue following the release of a new report that has highlighted just how useful increased automation can be.

According to the latest State of DevOps report, highest-performing organisations have automated almost three quarters (72 per cent) of all of their configuration management processes.

Consequently, these organisations also spend significantly less time (28 per cent) being busy with manual configuration processes. The report says that at the other end of the spectrum are low-performing organisations which spend almost half of their time (46 per cent) on manual configuration.

The report also says leadership is extremely important in the process of digital transformation. High-performing organisations come with strong leaders, those that can build vision, have inspirational communication, are capable of stimulating intellect, are supportive and work on personal recognition.

Also, lean product management practices drive higher organisational performance, it concluded. These practices help teams ship features their customers desire, faster.

“Every company relies on software to make its business more powerful, forcing IT organisations to evolve and ship software on demand,” said Nigel Kersten, chief technical strategist, Puppet. “The results of the 2017 State of DevOps Report show that high-performing IT teams are deploying more frequently and recovering faster than ever before, yet the automation gap between high and low performing teams continues to grow. The report will help organisations understand how to identify their own inhibitors and embrace change on their DevOps journey.”

The report was based on a survey of 3,200 respondents from around the world, and was created by Puppet, in partnership with DevOps Research and Assessment.

