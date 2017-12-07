Automation can be the key to your business' digital transformation

Businesses across the world are increasingly embracing the benefits that network automation technology can bring, new research has revealed.

A study by Juniper Networks found a significant positive view of automation technologies among large businesses in the EMEA region as companies look to improve business efficiency and lower costs.

Overall, nearly two thirds of the 1000 respondents said that their business was looking to adopt network automation in some form over the next two years.

Improvements in operational efficiency were identified as the biggest driver for embracing the new technology, being cited by 43 per cent of respondents, followed by deployment of innovative services (41 per cent) and enhanced security capabilities (34 per cent).

Elsewhere, minimising human error (44 per cent) was named as the most popular specific benefit from automation technology, followed by reduced CAPEX/OPEX (43 per cent) and improved security levels (39 per cent).

However the respondents did acknowledge the need for caution when adopting new technologies, with security concerns (41 per cent), steep learning curves (39 per cent) and ‘up-front’ expenses (38 per cent) all being cited as potential worries.

"In my experience, the smartest projects are those that factor in network automation as a fundamental part of an organisation’s digital transformation infrastructure, enabling dynamic agility and innovation capabilities to be built in and to embrace ongoing system and process change," said Marcus Jewell, senior vice president and general manager EMEA at Juniper Networks.

"We are working closely with our customer base to leverage automation as a way to simplify networking and to drive business innovation.”