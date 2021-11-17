Automation could well be the key to business success

Automation could be the key to driving productivity and revenue, a new report from software firm SnapLogic asserts.

Surveying 1,000 businesses in the US and UK about their automation strategies, initiatives and results, SnapLogic found that the average organization that invested in automation saw revenues rise by seven percent year-on-year.

Employment growth in the US can also be linked to increased investment in automation, the report further states. American organizations adopting automation-related tech increased headcount by seven percent on average, equating to 7.2 million new jobs. In the UK, 676,000 new jobs were created.

Finally, with more automation comes greater productivity. In the long-term, UK businesses are looking at a 15 percent increase in productivity, the report claims, saying that transportation, healthcare and social work are industries that stand to gain the most.

Companies in both the US and the UK are opening their eyes to the benefits of automation. According to the report, American firms spend 13 percent of their annual revenue ($4.4 trillion) on automation tech, while those in the UK spend eight percent, or $360 billion.

“Our new research confirms a significant positive relationship between automation and economic resilience," said Josie Dent, Managing Economist at Cebr.

"The adoption of automation, spurred on by the recent pandemic, has helped organizations shield themselves from disruption and quickly position themselves for accelerated growth. Automation has also led to job creation and greater worker productivity, a significant contrast to the economic picture seen in the period following the global financial crisis.”