Automation has become a top priority for many IT teams

Automation has become a top priority for IT teams across the globe, according to a new report from IT and security management solutions provider Kaseya.

Polling nearly 1,000 IT professionals for the report, Kaseya found that automation is one of the three major projects organizations are focused on, along with bolstering security and improving operational agility.

Half of respondents rated IT process automation through endpoint management solutions as important, while another 47 percent described the ability to run automation scripts through their IT documentation tools as critical.

The solutions may be clearly visible, but that doesn’t mean implementation will be seamless. In fact, most organizations are faced with three key challenges: cybersecurity and data protection, lack of IT budget and resources, and issues with legacy systems.

While compliance and legacy systems may be harder to overcome, the study found that almost half will allocate funds for automation in 2021.

As for cybersecurity and data protection, not understanding the dynamics of the relationship with SaaS providers is a major issue. Almost two-thirds (60 percent) of respondents said they believed their SaaS providers were solely responsible for data protection. In reality, the SaaS customer is typically responsible for providing redundancy in the event of system error or ransomware attack.